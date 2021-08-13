DGP Gautam Sawang inspects arrangements for independence day celebrations in Vijayawada

The Andhra Pradesh state government is making arrangements for the Independence Day (August 15)celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. In this context, the police conducted a police parade and mock drill over the chief minister's speech.



Arrangements for the ceremony were overseen by DGP Gautam Sawang. Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said that only VIPs and VVIPs were allowed to attend the function.

He said advance arrangements had been made for the parade to be uninterrupted despite the rain. He said that all measures are being taken to ensure compliance with the regulations in view of the spread of corona. The DGP said as Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy will be attending the event, strong security is being set up and common people are not allowed.