DGP Gautam Sawang interects with children rescued in Operation Muskan, distributes study kits

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang displayed his kindness over seven-year-old girl Bindu who was identified as part of AP Operation Muskan by giving new clothes, teddy bear and made her feel happy. He promised that he would monitor her well-being from time to time until she is grown and stand on her own feet. DGP Gautam Sawang on Tuesday spent some time with children identified as part of Operation Muskan. Similarly, a study kit was handed over to the rescued boys and girls along with children of Tadepalli Good Shepherd Karunamayi Home.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Operation Muskan was organized by the police as part of the Martyrs' Day celebrations. Thirteen thousand boys and girls have been identified across the state. The street children and child labourers were evacuated to Child Welfare Homes. The police said that the parents will be given counseling will hand over the children to them.

DGP Gautam Sawang said that the government has set up special schemes for the education of poor children and appealed to them to take advantage and send their children to schools. The scheme Operation Muskaan was launched in July to trace the missing and destitute children and reunite them with their parents and the children who has no parents would be provided shelter in the Child Care Institutions (CCIs). Meanwhile, the police officers of all police stations in the district identified 447 orphan children, street children and child laborers in association with Child Welfare Committee, labour department, ICDS officials and members of various non-government organisations on Monday.