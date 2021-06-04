DGP Gautam Sawang pats NGOs for performing last rites of Covid bodies

Ongole: Director General of Police Gautam Sawang appreciated the members of various voluntary organisations through videoconference, for conducting funeral services of people who died of Covid when even their own family members feared to come forward. Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal presented mementoes appreciating them for their selfless services to all irrespective of caste and creed, and proving that humanity is alive.

The DGP conducted a State-wide videoconference on Friday and interacted with the members of Team Apadbandhu from Chirala, Yuvanestam Foundation from Singarayakonda and Sivam Foundation from Chirala at the SP Office in Ongole.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that respecting such great people is nothing but respecting the humanity in society. Inspired and idealized by their invaluable services, he urged more people to come forward and participate in such great social activities and inspire more people from the community. He appreciated the Yuvanestam Foundation for conducting funeral of 56 people who died of Covid, providing emergency care items to 2,000 families and nutritious food to 500 pregnant women in Singarayakonda mandal, thanked Sivam Foundation for performing last rites to 56 people who died of Covid and setting up 3 mineral water plants in fluoride affected areas.

He also expressed gratitude to Team Apadbandhu for cremating bodies of people who died from Covid and disowned by their own family members in and around Chirala, along with conducting other social service activities.

OSD K Chowdeswari, Ankipalli Bucchibabu of Yuvanestam Foundation, Goli Jagadish and Akurathi Revanth of Team Apadbandhu, Gollapudi Hari of Sivam Foundation and others participated in the videoconference with the AP police chief.