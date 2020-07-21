DGP Gautam Sawang presents shield to Guntur Urban SP Ammi Reddy  

Guntur: DGP Gautam Sawang appreciated Guntur urban SP RN Ammi Reddy for conducting Operation Muskan Covid-19 programme and presented a shield. He convened a videoconference from DGP office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday. Principal secretary, Woman and Child Welfare AR Anuradha, CID additional DG PV Sunil Kumar were among those participated in the DGP videoconference from police headquarters in Mangalagiri.



Guntur urban additional SP D Gangadharam and South DSP M Kamalakara Rao participated in the DGP Gautam Sanang videoconference from Harvest India Rescue Home at Vadlamudi in Guntur district.