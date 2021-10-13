DGP notices to Naidu, Lokesh unacceptable: TDP

Mangalgiri: TDP national spokesman K Pattabhi Ram on Wednesday slammed the AP DGP for giving 'politically motivated' notices to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and others instead of rescuing the State from the drug mafia gangs.

Pattabhi Ram asserted that there was no question of saying apology to the DGP and on the contrary, the TDP would further step up its agitation to rescue the State and its youth from the ganja, heroin and other drug smuggling gangs.

It was unfortunate that the DGP was still trying to protect the interests of criminals and gangsters without any concern for the people.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that the DGP had lost his respect in the eyes of the public on the day when he appeared before the courts several times for failing to uphold law and order. At one time, the court has even made the State police boss to read out IPC sections. The DGP should explain what probe he ordered on the tainted Aashi Trading Company though it paid GST returns in Vijayawada.

Pattabhi pointed out that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a press releases about its raids on the drug mafia in Vijayawada, Coimbatore and several other places. The NIA has said it has found and seized incriminating documents and articles during its searches. This was totally contrary to what the Vijayawada police commissioner has said. He questioned the propriety behind issuing notices to a section of the media in the State saying that they have damaged the reputation of the DGP. In that case, the national media also carried news items saying that the DRI has warned Telangana to remain alert about drug smuggling from AP.

Pattabhi said that the DGP had no moral right to talk about terms like 'high esteem' and 'injury to reputation'. It was the DGP who has done irreparable damage to the AP State and its people by conniving with criminal gangs and by disregarding the laws of the land.