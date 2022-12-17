DGP Rajendranath Reddy orders inquiry on Macherla incident, says will not spare anyone

DGP Rajendranath Reddy has ordered an inquiry into the Macherla incident. As a part of this, DGP ssnt IG Trivikram to Macherla and inquired about the incident of some people wandering with rods and sticks at Macherla yesterday (Friday). He deployed additional forces in Macherla.

He said that the law and order situation in Macherla is currently under control and any disturbance of law and order will not be tolerated. The DGP stated that the anti social forces will not be tolerated.

He revealed that a full-scale investigation is being conducted into the Macherla incident and said that there is no question of letting the accused go in connection with the incident of riots.