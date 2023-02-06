Dhana Puram to Holagunda road cries for attention

Holagunda (Kurnool): Residents of Holagunda mandal are experiencing a hellish experience while travelling on Dhana Puram to Holagunda road.

A contractor who got the contract to lay the road from Dhana Puram to Holagunda has stopped construction of road midway after destroying the earlier one to lay a new road.

The 15-kilometre stretch from Holagunda to Dhana Puram road was earlier in a good condition and the motorists can travel to Adoni, Alur and other places.

After a contractor got the road contract, he destroyed the entire stretch road with a bulldozer. Nearly a month after no work was started.

Due to the destruction, the earlier road is filled with gravel and the motorists are facing a tough time to travel on the road. Several road accidents were also reported in recent times.

Holagunda mandal convener of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) Venkateswarlu told The Hans India that the government has sanctioned a four-lane road to be laid from Dhana Puram to Holagunda.

Twenty days ago, the contractor started the road works by destroying the earlier one with a bulldozer. From the very next day the contractor was nowhere to be seen. Since then the road works have been left unattended. Due to battered road, the residents are risking their life to travel to Adoni and Alur.

Venkateswarlu said that if the road was laid up to Dhana Puram then it is a half an hour journey to Adoni and Alur. Venkatesh further said that earlier the student organisations and people's organisations staged protests demanding to lay new road then none had responded to the demand. Now the government has started but left it in the middle.

He urged the government to start the road works immediately as the people of Holagunda mandal are facing huge problem with battered road.