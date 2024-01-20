Dharmavaram TDP leader complains to Municipal Commissioner over shortage of drinking water

Live
Highlights
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders of Dharmavaram Town, along with the Municipal Commissioner, have submitted a petition regarding the severe drinking water shortage in the town before the onset of summer.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders of Dharmavaram Town, along with the Municipal Commissioner, have submitted a petition regarding the severe drinking water shortage in the town before the onset of summer. The TDP leaders met with the Municipal Commissioner to inform him about the crisis, particularly in the suburban colony of Indiramma Colony L3.
During the meeting, the TDP leaders also brought to the Commissioner's attention that some private individuals in the colony have laid their own pipelines and are supplying water. They alleged that these individuals are collecting excessive amounts of money from residents by using threats.
In response to the situation, the TDP leaders requested the Commissioner
