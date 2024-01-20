  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Dharmavaram TDP leader complains to Municipal Commissioner over shortage of drinking water

Dharmavaram TDP leader complains to Municipal Commissioner over shortage of drinking water
x
Highlights

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders of Dharmavaram Town, along with the Municipal Commissioner, have submitted a petition regarding the severe drinking water shortage in the town before the onset of summer.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders of Dharmavaram Town, along with the Municipal Commissioner, have submitted a petition regarding the severe drinking water shortage in the town before the onset of summer. The TDP leaders met with the Municipal Commissioner to inform him about the crisis, particularly in the suburban colony of Indiramma Colony L3.

During the meeting, the TDP leaders also brought to the Commissioner's attention that some private individuals in the colony have laid their own pipelines and are supplying water. They alleged that these individuals are collecting excessive amounts of money from residents by using threats.

In response to the situation, the TDP leaders requested the Commissioner

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X