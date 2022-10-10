Dharmika Parishad nod for trust boards to 5 temples

Vijayawada: Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said AP Dharmika Parishad has given its green signal for the constitution of trust boards for five temples.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Monday, the Minister said that the Dharmika Parishad approved the constitution of trust boards for Mutyalammavari temple, Tadepalligudem, Venkateswara Swamy temple, Amalapuram, Someswaraswamy temple, Bhimavaram, Neelamani Durga temple, Srikakulam and Kodandaramaswamy temple, Timmayyapatnam. He said that the meeting of the members of the Dharmika Parishad which was formed after a gap of 13 years was held on Monday and they have decided to appoint temple trusts. He said that the Dharmika Parishad has been provided with the rights to streamline functioning of temples and mutts.

The Minister said that the Dharmika Parishad discussed on various mutts including Hathiramji, Brahmamgari and Ahobilam Lakshminrusimha Swamy mutts. He said decisions were taken to improve the functioning of mutts.

The Minister said that following the initiative taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a minimum wage of Rs 20,000 will be paid to Nayi Brahmins working in 50 temples in the State.