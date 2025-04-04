Dhone MLA, wife present silver crowns to deities at Ramachandra temple

Bethamcherla (Nandyal district): In a remarkable gesture of devotion, Dhone MLA Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy and his wife, former Dhone MLA Kotla Sujatamma, presented exquisite silver crowns to the presiding deities of Sri Ramachandra temple in Sankalapuram village, Bethamcherla mandal on Thursday.

The couple performed special rituals and prayers before offering the crowns, expressing their deep spiritual commitment and reverence towards the deities.

The grand event witnessed a large turnout of villagers, temple authorities and devotees who gathered to witness the sacred moment. Amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns and the fragrance of incense, the temple priests performed elaborate ceremonies to adorn the deities with the newly gifted crowns. The divine atmosphere filled the devoteeswith a sense of joy and fulfillment.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy reiterated his strong dedication to the development of religious institutions and assured full support for the enhancement of the temple’s infrastructure and facilities. “It is a great honour and privilege to offer these crowns to Lord Sri Rama and His divine consort.

Contributing to the beautification and prosperity of this sacred place is not just a duty but also a blessing for me. I will continue to extend my assistance to ensure that the temple flourishes and serves as a beacon of faith for generations to come,” he stated.

The MLA further emphasised that his service to the people transcends barriers of caste and religion.

“I firmly believe that temples and religious places play a crucial role in preserving our cultural and spiritual heritage. It is our collective responsibility to safeguard and nurture these sacred spaces,” he added.

Several devotees and local leaders lauded the MLA and his wife for their benevolent act, expressing their gratitude for their commitment to the community’s spiritual well-being.

The temple management and villagers wholeheartedly appreciated the couple’s contribution, acknowledging it as a significant step in preserving the sanctity of the temple.

The event concluded with a grand procession, where the temple priests led prayers and distributed prasadam to the devotees.

The atmosphere was filled with devotion, as people sang Bhajans and expressed their reverence towards the deities.

With this generous offering, the Kotla couple once again reaffirmed their dedication to the welfare of both the temple and the community, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of the people of Sankalapuram.