Dhulipalla mastermind behind attack on Dalit leader

Guntur: YSR Congress Party Ponnur in-charge Ambati Murali Krishna alleged that TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra is the main conspirator behind the attack on Mannava village sarpanch Nagamalleswara Rao.

Addressing the media at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Murali Krishna said the incident was politically motivated and demanded that a case be filed against Narendra as A1 accused.

He condemned attempts to portray the assault as a personal clash and said the truth came out only after CCTV footage emerged.

He said the footage, captured near Kattempudi junction, showed the vicious attack in broad daylight. Nagamalleswara Rao sustained multiple fractures and a major brain injury.

