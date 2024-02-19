Dhwaja Sthamba Pratishta performed at Durga temple

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Durga temple) administration on Sunday performed the Dhwaja Sthamba Pratishta at the temple as part of the renovation works. Endowments minister Kottu Satyanarayana, temple trust board chairman Karnati Ramamohana Rao, EO KS Ramarao, priests and temple staff participated in the Pratishta and the special puja performed on the occasion atop Indrakeeladri.

The temple administration started the temple renovation works on February 14 and Dhwaja Sthamba Pratishta was completed on Sunday. The temple priests also performed Kumbhabhishekam, Kalyanotsavam and other spiritual programmes on Sunday. Vijayawada central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, trust board members and several hundred devotees participated in the programme.