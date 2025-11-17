Diabetics alerted over heart problems

Guntur: Diabetes patients are at a significantly higher risk of developing heart diseases earlier than others, and therefore they should pay close attention to heart-related complications right from the initial stages, said renowned cardiologist Dr Sk Moulali. He participated and spoke at the Scientific Awareness Programme on Heart Diseases & Free Medical Consultation Camp at the SHO Meeting Hall in Brodipet here on Sunday.

Dr Sk Moulali explained that diabetic patients should not assume that controlling blood sugar levels alone is sufficient. Diabetes is a multi-systemic disease that affects various organs. President of the Service Health Organisation Dr T Seva Kumar presided over the meeting.