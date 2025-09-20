Diet rich in nutrients key for health

Rajamahendravaram: “Intoday’s modern times, food balance is being disturbed. A healthy life can be achieved only by consuming a diet rich in all essential nutrients,” stated Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor Prof S Prasanna Sree.

She was speaking as the chief guest at a workshop on Nutrition (Kitchen Chemistry) for Ladies, organised on the university campus on Friday. The programme was jointly conducted by Royal Society of Chemistry (Deccan Section), Department of Chemistry, Placement Cell and Skill Development Centre of the university.

Prof Prasanna Sree stressed that a woman’s nutrition directly determines her children’s nourishment, hence women should pay special attention to balanced food habits. She added that the main aim of the workshop was to create awareness among women about healthy eating practices.

Royal Society of Chemistry Chairman Prof V Pisapati explained the concept of ‘kitchen chemistry’, stating that everyday cooking processes like mixing, heating, and cooling help understand scientific principles and the nutritional value of natural foods.