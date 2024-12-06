DIG advises students to stay away from drugs

Vizianagaram: DIG of Visakhapatnam range Gopinath Jetti visited the remote areas in Parvathipuram Manyam district and inspected Neelakanthapuram and Elwynpeta police stations.

Later, he addressed the students of Ekalavya School at Elwinpeta. He advised the students to concentrate more on education to reach higher positions and not to get habituated to consuming gutka, liquor, ganja and other drugs which will spoil their future.

He said that the police départment is conducting awareness campaign against the consumption and trafficking of ganja and other sedatives.

“We have sensitised around 2 lakh students of various colleges against the sedatives and creating awareness to the parents too. If a youth is addicted to bad habits, it would ruin the family. If a student is caught while peddling ganja, he would be put behind bars for 20 years and his entire life would be spoiled,” the DIG said.

He said ganja traders were attracting the youth and schoolchildren by offering petty amounts and exploiting them.

He also pointed out that fraudsters were luring the innocents with fake phone calls and looting cash from their bank accounts.

The DIG asked people not to share their personal details like pin numbers of ATM cards and passwords of bank accounts to strangers.

SP V Madhava Reddy, DSP M Rambabu, CI K Tirupathi Rao and others have attended the programme.