DIG calls for crackdown against ganja cultivators

Paderu (ASR District) : Visakhapatnam Range DIG Gopinath Jatti warned that strict action will be taken against those who cultivate and transport ganja. Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, District SP Amit Barder, and others participated in a meeting held at Alluri Sitarama Raju district collectorate aimed at eradicating cultivation and transportation of ganja.

Addressing the meeting, DIG Gopinath expressed concern that ganja has become a big problem and is being used in public places like schools, universities, and RTC complexes.

He directed the police to identify the areas where ganja seeds are planted between June and August and to end it early.

He said that ganja was destroyed in 10,000 acres last year. Horticultural crops, crops as strawberries, and avocados should be made available to the farmers as alternatives.

He advised the officials to form inter-departmental committees at mandal-level and village level as well.

Additional SP Dheeraj, DRO B Padmavathi, DFO Vinod Kumar, District Agriculture Officer SBS Nand, District Horticultural Officer Ramesh Kumar Rao, Deputy Director of Tribal Welfare Department I Kondala Rao participated.

