DIG condemns TDP leader’s remarks against Tadipatri ASP
Anantapur: Anantapur Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Dr Shemushi strongly condemned the derogatory remarks made by Tadipatri Municipal Chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy against ASP Rohith Kumar Choudhary.
In a statement issued from Police Range Office on Thursday, Dr Shemushi highlighted that All India Services officers serve the nation and its citizens without bias toward religion, region, caste, or creed. “Such remarks will neither deter our commitment nor weaken our morale,” she asserted.
Emphasising that the Constitution and national laws guide all police actions, the DIG denounced the use of insulting language against IPS officers or government servants as a violation of administrative ethics and democratic principles. She reaffirmed the department’s unwavering dedication to upholding public peace, security, and the rule of law, despite political pressures or personal attacks. Dr Shemushi urged public representatives to respect institutions that safeguard law and order in society.