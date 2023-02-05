DIG inaugurates family counselling centre in pilgrim city

Tirupati: Petty quarrels and misunderstanding between the couples sometimes lead them to separation because of no expert counseling to sort out the differences between them, affecting the family system particularly the children, said Anantapur DIG M Ravi Prakash while explaining the need for counselling centres to resolve the family disputes.

The DIG along with SP P Parameswar Reddy on Saturday inaugurated a 'Family Counselling Centre' set by the district police at Police Quarters here. Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Prakash said that separation of couples was happening due to lack of timely initiative to resolve the quarrels between the husband and wife while the disappearance of joint families giving way to nuclear families adding more to the problems.

Keeping in view the increasing number of disputes between husband and wife, the police department following the Supreme Court guidelines has set up family counselling centre to help the couples sort out their family issues and to check differences widening resulting in many complications like court cases, separation etc. The SP said there will be no role or interference of police directly or indirectly in the functioning of 'family counselling centre (FCC)' which will be run by a committee comprising experts including psychologists, doctors, advocates, social activists and representatives of NGOs engaged in women welfare, two senior faculty from Padmavathi Women University and others. Senior police officials were present.