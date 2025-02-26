  • Menu
DIG reviews security arrangements in Srisailam

DIG reviews security arrangements in Srisailam
Kurnool range DIG Dr Koya Praveen and SP Vikrant Patil inspecting security arrange-ments from the command control room in Srisailam on Tuesday

Kurnool: Kurnool Range DIG Dr Koya Praveen and Nandyal District in-charge SP Vikrant Patil inspected the security arrange-ments for Mahasivaratri Brahmotsavam in Srisailam on Tuesday. As part of the ongoing Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavam in Srisailam, Kurnool Range DIG Dr Koya Praveen, along with Nandyal District Incharge SP Sri Vikrant Patil, inspected the security arrangements at the temple.

During their visit, they examined the queue lines, temple surroundings and the CCTV control room to ensure smooth crowd management.

The DIG directed the police officials to take all necessary security measures to prevent any inconvenience to devo-tees.

Along with the Kurnool Range DIG and District SP, DSP Ramamanji Naik and other officials were also present dur-ing the inspection.

