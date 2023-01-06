Digitalisation of classrooms by next academic year: CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that there should be constant monitoring on the usage of tabs by students through data analytics and steps should be taken to provide good quality IF (Interactive Flat) display panels to schools by next academic year.

During a review on school education on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed them to provide training to teachers on using the modern digital screens for imparting quality education to students.

He asked them to provide dictionaries to all students and also make arrangements to distribute Vidya Kanuka kits for them at the beginning of the next academic year.

Besides evaluating the quality of Goru Muddha periodically, Sortex fortified rice only should be supplied to all schools and anganwadis and students should be given jaggerry-mixed ragi ,alt thrice weekly from February 1 in addition to the food as iron and calcium supplements.

Taking stock of the implementation of the second phase of Nadu-Nedu in schools, he asked the officials to make use of the SMF and TMF funds to carry out repairs wherever necessary.

The Chief Minister enquired about the preparation for Vidya Kanuka and told the officials to ensure that all children have dictionaries.

He also said that DSC 98 candidates should be given postings.

When the officials explained that distribution of tabs is completed for all Class 8 students across the state, he directed them to mend or provide new tabs within a week if there are any maintenance problems.

There should also be enough number of teachers subject-wise in all schools and headmasters and MEOs should monitor the way students are learning various subjects.

Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana, special CS (village and ward secretariats) Ajay Jain, special CS (school education) Praveen Prakash, finance secretary N Guljar, advisor to government (education) A Sambasiva Reddy, commissioner (Intermediate education) M.V. Seshagiri Babu, Commissioner (School Education Infrastructure) Katamanneni Bhaskar, Commissioner(Civil Supplies) G. Veerapandian, Mid-day Means Director Nidhi Meena, Nadu-Nedu Director (Technical) Manohar Reddy, Director( Women and Child Welfare) Dr A. Siri and SCERT Director Pratap Reddy were among those present.