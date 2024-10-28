Dinakar assures to develop Prakasam district

Ongole: Lanka Dinakar has been appointed as the 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee chairman here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Dinakar expressed gratitude to the BJP Central government ministers, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for entrusting him with this responsibility.

He explained how these 20 points will play a fundamental role in Prime Minister Modi’s vision of making India a world leader and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s goal of transforming Andhra Pradesh into “Swarnaandhra @2047.”

He pledged to work towards the development of the Prakasam district. He outlined plans to expedite various development projects including the Velagonda Project, Donakonda Mega Industrial Hub, and road connectivity improvements through discussions with central ministers. Prominent persons from the district, including the political leaders from various parties congratulated and felicitated Dinakar for assuming the office. Noted ophthalmologist Dr K Srimannarayana highlighted his long association with Dinakar and praised his ability to coordinate with various key departments.

Senior advocate Nagisetti Mohan Das emphasised Dinakar’s analytical capabilities and expressed confidence in his ability to meet expectations. Auditor C Rajesh commended

Chairman of the QIS Educational Institutions Nidamanuru Surya Kalyan Chakravarthi expressed confidence that Dinakar would contribute to PM Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat and CM’s vision of Viksit Andhra.

Jana Sena Prakasam district president Shaik Reyaz noted the coalition government’s trust in Dinakar’s discipline and dedication while senior leader Kandi Ravi Shankar praised his persistence and competence.

BJP Prakasam district president P Sivareddy expressed confidence that Dinakar would achieve greater heights in his career while successfully implementing the 20-point programme. Noted industrialist Sidda Hanumantha Rao, BJP leaders Kommi Narasinga Rao, Yanam Chinna Yogaiah Yadav, Bodduluri Anjayeulu, TDP leaders Kothari Nageswara Rao, Gorantla Ravikumar, Kafil Basha, and others felicitated Dinakar.