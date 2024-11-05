Dinakar moots linking of Central schemes for Swarnandhra

Vijayawada: The 20-point Programme chairman Lanka Dinakar said that efforts were on to link Central schemes to achieve Swarnandhra and to eradicate poverty. He said steps have been taken to implement Central schemes, including Jal Jeevan Mission, MNREGS, PM Awas Yojana, National Food Security and National Gokul Mission in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Monday, the 20-point Programme chairman said a report was submitted to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to implement 20 point programme to meet the target of Swarnandhra-2047.

He said review meetings were conducted with several departments for implementation of Central welfare schemes. Necessary plans will be formulated to increase milk production using Gokul Mission. Considering the importance of irrigation projects, he said that he is conducting field inspections for early completion of Veligonda project. He said that the previous YSRCP government neglected irrigation projects.

Dinakar said that the Central cabinet approved release of Rs 12,157 crore for completion of Polavaram first phase works. The Centre released Rs 15,146 crore towards Polavaram project so far. He said that he inspected Veligonda project and submitted ground report to the Chief Minister and irrigation minister.



