Dinakar thanks PM for sanctioning Rs 12,157 cr for Polavaram

Vijayawada: Senior BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre was extending support to AP to help it achieve the target of becoming a USD 2 trillion economy by 2047.

Addressing a press conference titled ‘Viksit Bharat – Viksit Andhra’ (developed India and Andhra Pradesh) targets by Modi and Naidu here, Dinakar noted that the Union Cabinet decisions are aligned with these goals.

“I would like to wholeheartedly thank PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Union Cabinet’s approval of Rs 12,157 crore for Andhra Pradesh’s lifeline Polavaram Project,” said Dinakar at BJP State office in Vijayawada.

He also said the Centre’s decision to approve Kopparthi and Orvakal industrial nodes will enable one lakh Rayalaseema youth to get jobs, among others. Further, the BJP leader noted that he gave a draft plan to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to comprehensively develop Prakasam district by providing road, rail and air connectivity facilities.

Dinakar has prepared a master plan specifying the opportunities and possibilities for road connectivity, improvement of irrigation water facilities, rail connectivity from Prakasam district to other places, construction of airport, industrial park at Donakonda and other places.

He also mentioned about the connectivity between various destinations like Ongole to Kottapatnam, Surareddypalem and Eeta Mukkala by constructing four lanes. Lanka Dinakar has explained the need for development of Anantapur-Amaravati express highway and mentioned how the Prakasam district will be connected with other places.

Dinakar has also explained the rail connectivity from Ongole to Donakonda connecting Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line. He stressed the need for the construction and development of ports like Ramayapatnam and its connectivity to Bandar port and Krishna Patnam port. He also mentioned about the Dgadarthi proposed airport and connectivity between airport and seaports.

He highlighted the plans for supply of drinking and irrigation water from the surplus floodwaters of Krishna river and underlined the need of linking Krishna and Godavari rivers.