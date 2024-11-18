Dinakar to send report to CM for justice to victims

Vijayawada: BJP state chief official spokesperson and Chairman of the 20-point programme implementation committee Lanka Dinakar has said irregularities committed in construction of TIDCO houses and allotment of houses will be taken to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana to get justice to the victims.

In a press release, Dinakar said many TIDCO house beneficiaries suffered loss due to change of names during the YSRCP rule. He said AP BJP Legislature party leaders Vishnukumar Raju and Adoni MLA Parthasaradhi met him and they discussed the irregularities that took place during the YSRCP rule in the construction of TIDCO houses.

Only 57,000 houses were completed under the YSRCP rule from 2019 to 2024. He said 1.67 lakh houses have become unusable due to negligence in providing the necessary infrastructure. He alleged some YSRCP leaders had taken loans in the name of the beneficiaries from the banks and diverted the funds for other purposes.

Dinakar alleged some beneficiaries are getting notices from the banks for repayment of loans.

Dinakar said bills were not paid to contractors and 43 contractors had committed suicide. He said abnormal delays in construction caused huge damage to the incomplete houses and cost of construction also increased now. Dinakar said full information will be collected and a report will be submitted to chief minister Naidu and minister P Narayana to get justice. He said the TDP government in 2014 to 2019 had invited tenders for the construction of 4.55 lakh TIDCO houses out of which 3.13 lakh houses were started and only 57,000 were completed.