Dinakar welcomes ‘Family Card’ for welfare schemes

Vijayawada: Chairman of the 20-Points Programme (Viksit Bharat – Swarna Andhra), Lanka Dinakar, welcomed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to introduce a new ‘Family Card’ system aimed at ensuring transparency and efficiency in welfare delivery.

In a statement on Friday, Dinakar said the Family Card, designed on the lines of the Aadhaar framework with a unique number, would capture the details of each family member, the schemes availed by them, and other key social information. This, he said, would make sure welfare benefits reach only genuine beneficiaries in the true spirit of Antyodaya, the concept of taking fruits of welfare and development up to the last person in society.

Dinakar noted that the Chief Minister’s move to extend welfare benefits to every eligible individual within a family, instead of treating the family as a single unit, also reinforces the traditional joint family system, describing it as a “socially meaningful development.”

Recalling his earlier remarks at a press conference, Dinakar reiterated that reforms in welfare delivery are vital to prevent leakages and misuse of public resources. The Family Card mechanism, he said, would act as a safeguard against ineligible or fraudulent beneficiaries and ensure that government funds are utilized for the upliftment of the deserving poor.

He further underlined that the NDA governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the state are committed to delivering welfare schemes at saturation level, leaving no eligible beneficiary behind.