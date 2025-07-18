Diploma classes begins at SITAM

Vizianagaram: The Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM), affiliated with the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), marked the beginning of its new academic year with the inauguration of diploma classes in a ceremony held on campus.

Secretary and Correspondent of SITAM, Dr Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi underscored the transformative power of education and encouraged students to pursue their diploma studies with a focus on both technical knowledge and personal values. She highlighted that SITAM is committed to providing value-based education alongside academic excellence and also offers scholarships to meritorious students.

Dr M Sashibhushana Rao, Director of the institute, emphasised the importance of skill-based learning, stating that the college organizes internships, live projects, and workshops aligned with current industry needs. Dr DV Ramamurthy reiterated the importance of a strong foundation in both technical knowledge and practical application.

Ch Venkata Lakshmi, Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, called the diploma course a launchpad for future success.