Disabled individuals provided financial assistance in Kadiri

Kranti Disabled Youth Welfare Society in Kadiri taluka recently provided financial assistance of 90,000 rupees to disabled individuals in the Kadiri constituency for self-employment opportunities. The society also assured that they would provide ongoing support to address any issues faced by the disabled community.
The cash was handed over to the President, Imtiaz Garu, along with the disabled individuals, Venkatanarayana Ramesh Garu, Shakir Garu, Govardhan Garu, Lakshmidevi Garu, and Jyoti Garu. YSRCP leaders, activists, and supporters from the Kadiri constituency were present at the event to show their support.
