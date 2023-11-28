Disburse house loans at once: Commissioner Vikas

Nellore: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vikas Marmat has directed the bank officials to disburse loans immediately to the beneficiaries of 365 sft and 430 sft houses of Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) located at Allipuram village.



Addressing the bankers at a meeting here on Monday, the NMC Commissioner stressed that the government is keen on handling over houses to the beneficiaries very soon. Pointing out that most of the beneficiaries are not coming forward to complete the structures due to the inordinate delay taking place in loans disbursal, he directed the bankers to distribute the pending house loans before December 8 to the beneficiaries.

The civic chief also ordered the staff to serve notices to the beneficiaries, who were not interested to construct houses and select others if they fail to respond to the notices.

TIDCO SE Syam Rao, MEPMA PD Ravindra, Lead Bank Manager Prasad Bank Managers were present.