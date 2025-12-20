Discharge duties with no scope for graft, minister tells revenue staff

Vijayawada: Revenue,stamps and registration minister Anagani Satya Prasad on Friday assured leaders of various revenue employees’ associations that the government would take steps to resolve their long-pending issues, while urging them to work transparently without giving scope for corruption.

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Village Revenue Officers (VRO) Association, AP Village Revenue Assistants (VRA) Associations Joint Action Committee and the AP Village Surveyors Association met the minister at the Secretariat and submitted representations outlining their pending issues. The associations primarily sought promotions and improvements in working conditions.

Responding to their demands, Satya Prasad said he would discuss the matter with officials concerned and take appropriate action. VRO association leader Ravindra pointed out that marking daily attendance at village secretariats was causing difficulties and requested that VROs be allowed to record attendance from wherever they are assigned duty. He also alleged that village secretariat officials were pressuring revenue staff to perform non-revenue duties, affecting their core responsibilities.

The VROs further requested the allocation of a dedicated computer at village secretariats so that all daily revenue-related work could be carried out exclusively from that office. Meanwhile, leaders of the Surveyors Association urged the government to recognise surveyors as holding technical posts.

Minister Satya Prasad assured the associations that he would take up these issues with revenue special chief secretary Sai Prasad and strive for favourable decisions. However, he emphasised that VROs, VRAs and surveyors must function in line with government objectives.

Referring to allegations of corruption against revenue staff, the minister cautioned employees to ensure there was no room for such complaints. He also stressed the importance of serving citizens efficiently and resolving revenue-related grievances in a manner that leaves the public satisfied.