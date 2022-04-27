Discoms told to supply power without break

Vijayawada: Minister for energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy directed the officials of discoms (power distribution companies) to take steps to prevent power cuts. Reviewing the power supply situation with officials here on Tuesday, the minister said that discoms should ensure steps are taken to supply power to the industries, domestic and agricultural sector without interruption. He also sought measures to prevent overload. Directing immediate replacement of transformers in case of failures, he said Rs 4,113 crore would be spent by discoms for purchasing quality transformers. The minister said power supply will be provided to 14.80 lakh flats in Jagananna colonies under phase I at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore.

The discom officials briefed the ministers on the installation of smart meters. They said under RDSS, 59.19 lakh smart meters will be installed in the state.

Energy secretary B Sridhar, APTransco vigilance JMD Malla Reddy, discoms CMDs J Padmajanardhan Reddy, K Santosh Rao, H Haranath Rao and deputy secretary Kumar Reddy were present on the occasion.