Disha app is like shield for women

Rajamahendravaram: Home Department Deputy Director of Prosecution M Malleswara Rao said that the Disha app created in the State is like a shield for women.

Child Rights Protection Forum (CRPF) Rajahmundry City Convenor B Ramesh held a Direction App Awareness Wall Poster launch meeting at Hotel River Bay Conference Hall in the city on Sunday

Malleswar Rao and Child rights Protection Forum (CRPF) State Convenor Dr Gondu Sitaram, Ramachandrapuram tahsildar P Tejeswara Rao, Urban Disha police station circle inspector Gous Beg, sub-inspector Revathi, drug Inspector B.Raj Gopal, CDPO Narasamma, GSKM Law College principal S Madhusoodana Rao, former corporator Pilli Nirmala, BC assosn. President Padagala Prasad and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Malleeswara Rao said that it was commendable that CRPF, led by Rajahmundry Forum convenor B.Ramesh, created awareness on wall posters on the oldest institutional direction law in the protection of children's rights in India, which has a long history of many years.

He said that such useful wall posters could not be used as a diamond shield to counter them immediately, adding that the greater the number of posters from the gram panchayat office to the ward secretariats and other congested office areas for public viewing, the better the law would be.

CRPF State Convener Dr. Gondu Sitaram said their forum was planning to launch awareness programs and other informative campaigns in all districts across the state in order to achieve mixed results on the direction law as an advocate for the state government. CRPF Rajahmundry Convener Dr Bonigi Ramesh said that Disha App will be actively campaigning in all aspects of the city to create awareness.