Disha police station to be set up at a cost of `1.2 cr

Kakinada: District Collector Krithika Shukla said that Disha police station will come up in the district at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore.

The foundation stone for the police station has been laid recently in the newly formed Kakinada district.

Collector Krithika Shukla, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and SP M Ravindranath Babu on Friday flagged off Disha mobile restroom vehicle at SP office, Kakinada for the women police personnel who are assigned bandobast duties in the district. The Collector said that the State government was giving supreme importance to women police as well as women citizens in the State. She said that for each district a Disha Mobile restroom Vehicle has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 18,81,882. She said that the vehicle contains excellent facilities like a bathroom, dress changing room, two wash basins, three toilets and wash rooms and other facilities. She said that the government has sanctioned these vehicles exclusively for women police who are engaged in bandobast duties in the district.

The Collector appealed to all women and girls to install the Disha app on their mobile phones. She said that everyone should be aware of the benefits of the app and need to install it and utilise it during unsafe conditions. She said that 99 per cent of the people downloaded Disha app in the district. The remaining 1 per cent will be completed shortly.

SP M Ravindranath Babu said that keeping in view the safety of the women police personnel, Disha mobile restroom vehicle has been launched in the district.

He said that the vehicle has been manufactured at a cost of about Rs 19 lakh and it is equipped with modern facilities and other amenities. He said that this vehicle will be utilised where women police are deployed for bandobast.

He said that the women will feel comfortable and perform their duties with a sense of comfort and satisfaction. The women police personnel thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for providing Disha Mobile restroom vehicle with abundant facilities for them. Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu, Additional SP (Admin) P Srinivas, Additional SP (AR) B Satyanarayana, women police personnel and others were present on the occasion.