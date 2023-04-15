Disinvestment in RINL in progress: Centre

New Delhi: There is no freeze on the disinvestment process of RINL (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant), the Steel Ministry clarified on Friday.

Clarifying some media reports regarding the hold on the disinvestment process of the state-owned steel maker, the ministry, in a statement, said the disinvestment process of RINL is in progress. "There is no freeze on the disinvestment process of RINL," the statement said. (Hans India was first to report this in its Friday edition.)

