Display PM Modi's photo, demands BJP MLC PVN Madhav

Vizianagaram: The welfare schemes are being implemented in Andhra Pradesh after utilising the funds sanctioned by the Centre, but the State government is simply ignoring the role and contribution of the Central government, lamented MLC PVN Madhav here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media at the party office here, Madhav demanded that the State government include name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Navaratnalu schemes being implemented in the State.

The AP government should change its attitude and avoid colours which resemble the YSRC party colors on some welfare schemes, he said.

"Somebody has already approached the High Court on the colour of the belts which were distributed to the students under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka. At the same time the government should avoid implementing welfare schemes during financial crisis period in the State," he said.

The MLC found fault with the government for taking loans to distribute money to people under various schemes. He also opposed the move of the State government to privatise Maharaja Colleges in Vizianagaram. Instead measures should be taken to strengthen them, he said.

Madhav opined that the BC corporations would be of no help to the backward communities. It was only a ploy by the government to divide the BCs, he alleged.