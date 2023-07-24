Live
Dispose pending cases speedily: Judge E Bhima Rao
Highlights
Chittoor: District Principal and Sessions Judge E Bhima Rao highlighted the importance of disposing the pending cases in the courts and asked the judicial officers to create awareness among petitioners in this regard.
Participating as chief guest in the Judicial Officers Conference held at ZP Meeting Hall on Sunday, he sought the cooperation of judicial officers and advocates for clearing the pending cases.
He also reviewed the progress of resolving the pending cases in Chittoor district. E Karuna Kumar, Senior Civil Judge, presided over the conference. Judicial officers working in Chittoor, Tirupati, Srikalahasthi, Nagari, Puttur, Piler, Palamaner, Punganur and Madanapalle were present.
