Dissidence comes to end in Udayagiri TDP

Bollineni Venkata Ramarao meeting TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Hyderabad late on Sunday night
Bollineni Venkata Ramarao meeting TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Hyderabad late on Sunday night 

Highlights

  • Former MLA Bollineni gets national vice-president (political affairs) post
  • Naidu asks him to work for the victory of party candidate Kakarla Suresh

Nellore: A month-long political tussle between former Udayagiri MLA Bollineni Venkata Ramarao with TDP leadership blew over as a ‘storm in tea cup’ after party designated him as national vice-president (Political Affairs) on Monday.

In the wake of Venkata Ramarao meeting TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence, party took the decision and issued appointment order late on Sunday.

According to the sources, during discussions TDP chief assured the former MLA that he will place him in a comfortable position in national politics.

And at the same time, Naidu asked Venkata Ramarao to cooperate for the victory of TDP nominee Kakarla Suresh in Udayagiri in the ensuing elections.

It may be recalled that Venkata Ramarao contested on TDP ticket from Udayagiri in 2019 elections when he lost to Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Venkata Ramarao tried hard for securing TDP ticket for Udayagiri in the ensuing elections but was ignored for various reasons.

Upset by rejection of ticket, Venkata Ramarao at one time decided to quit from the party. After noticing the gravity of the situation, TDP chief called him to his residence in Hyderabad and placated him on Sunday night.

