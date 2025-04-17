Dist Collector URGES residents to utilise LRS

KANTI: TIRUPATI To provide legal ownership rights to the underprivileged, the State government has issued guidelines to regularise houses constructed on unobjectionable government land. Speaking to the media on Wednesday at the Collector’s Chamber, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, along with Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, urged eligible residents to make use of this opportunity under the ‘Regularisation Scheme – 2025,’ as per GO MS No 30 dated January 29, 2025.

Under this scheme, any individual who has built a house on government land not under dispute, and before the cut-off date of October 15, 2019, can apply for regularisation and obtain a legal house site patta. Notably, for plots up to 150 square yards, regularisation will be done free of cost, irrespective of whether the applicant falls below or above the poverty line. For land above 150 square yards, the fee structure varies. The scheme will not apply to lands identified under master plans, zonal regulations, planned layouts, canals, rivers, or other water sources. Similarly, vacant land or land with only temporary shelters is not eligible for regularisation. Applications can be submitted at village or ward secretariats or at the Tahsildar’s office on or before December 31, 2025. Local officials such as Village Revenue Officers and Ward Administrative Secretaries will verify the applications and forward reports to the respective Tahsildars, RDOs, and Municipal Commissioners. These will be reviewed and approved by the Sub-Divisional Committee, after which the Tahsildar will issue conveyance deeds. Permanent rights to the land will be granted to beneficiaries two years after the conveyance deed is issued.

Applicants are required to provide proof of residence in the form of a registered document, property tax receipt, electricity bill, or water tax receipt. The government has also facilitated the option to pay the required fees in two instalments via the CFMS (Comprehensive Financial Management System), the Collector said.Calling this a golden opportunity, Dr Venkateswar urged all eligible residents to take advantage of the Regularisation Scheme – 2025 and secure their legal housing rights.