District administration gears up for probable cyclone impacts

Visakhapatnam: In view of the cyclonic storm ‘Montha’, India Meteorological Department issued red and orange alerts in over 20 districts in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. With the deep depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday (October 27) and later into a severe cyclonic storm the following day, the wind speed is expected to cross 90-100 kmph.

Several parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh to witness scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall, including Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and ASR districts.

Keeping the 'Montha' cyclone in view, Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad declared holiday for government schools, colleges and private educational institutions for two days i.e., on October 27 and 28. In case of any emergency situation, the Collector exhorted people to contact the control room, dialing 0891- 2590102 or 0891-2590100.

Also, Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan declared leave for schools and colleges for three days, starting from October 27.

Meanwhile, the public grievance redressal system (PGRS) programme scheduled on Mondays at Collectorate and GVMC stands cancelled due to cyclone. Barring light showers in the evening in a few areas, weather remained sunny in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Waltair considers safety measures

In anticipation of the severe cyclone, Waltair Division steps up its safety measures.

Continuous surveillance of railway bridges, tracks, yards, and the signaling system, removal of silt, vegetation, and other debris from catchment areas and side drains, close collaboration with state government officials to ensure prompt responses, deployment of patrolmen and watchmen to monitor risky locations are some of the of the concrete steps considered.

Also, sufficient quantities of track maintenance reserve materials have been secured by the division. Additional control rooms and disaster management cells have been made operational, helpdesks set up at stations across the division for passenger assistance, additional counters are facilitated for processing refunds on cancelled tickets. Helpdesks of Waltair Division will be provided at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Duvvada and at Rayagada from Monday. If required additional helpdesks will be operated at other stations.

Catering units were instructed to maintain adequate stock to meet demand, alternate arrangements have been made for backup electricity supply and first aid facilities and ambulances, staffed with doctors and medical personnel will be made available around the clock at stations.

Apart from the civil defence personnel, scouts and guides cadets have been alerted to be prepared for emergencies.

Special teams have been deployed for early restoration of tracks, signaling system and electrification etc., Diesel locomotives have been kept in position for utilisation during failure of electricity.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Lalit Bohra directed the concerned officials to be on full alert towards any incident like flood situation near railway track and ensure smooth train operations. Instructions have been issued that whenever there is heavy rain, the sectional gangmen will organise patrolling of track to make sure that the track is safe for passage of trains and ensure protection at all locations where washouts/slips are likely to occur. Frequent announcements are made at stations through passenger announcement systems to update the train movements and alert thepassengers.