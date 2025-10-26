District administration on high alert as depression is likely to get intensified

Visakhapatnam: With the India Meteorological Department forecasting depression over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to intensify into a deepdepression and further into a cyclonic storm, named as ‘Montha’, the district administration in Visakhapatnam is on high alert.

District collector MN Harendhira Prasad directed the officials and people to stay alert for the next 72 hours as the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal is strengthening into a cyclone, moving towards coastal Andhra Pradesh. In the wake of the cyclone warnings, the district collector instructed the officials to take all precautionary measures to prevent damage of property, protect people, livestock and crops by holding a video conference here on Saturday.

The collector said that all district, division, mandal and village level authorities should remain at their workplaces (headquarters) and leaves will not be granted to department employees until further instructions. He instructed the officials to ensure that the fishermen do not venture into the sea for fishing.

For those who already went fishing, the collector insisted, steps should be taken to make sure that they reach the shore. The officials of all departments have been made aware that the cyclone is likely to bring heavy rains and strong winds.

The collector instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements to evacuate those living on the banks of the river, on hilly areas and in low-lying places that are prone to waterlogging to safer zones. If water enters low-lying areas, all arrangements should be made to pump the water out immediately, and the officials should be ready to set up relief centres, Harendhira Prasad informed.

Further, the district collector instructed the respective departments to make arrangements to remove the fallen trees immediately and consider all precautions to facilitate uninterrupted drinking water. The district collector said that steps should be taken to restore power immediately in case there is a power outage. He suggested to the authorities that generators and power backups should be kept ready and NDRF and STRF teams should be prepared to pitch in based on the requirement.

He instructed the officials that control rooms should be set up in the Collectorate, RDO and tahsildar offices and make them accessible to the public. Also, GVMC has set up control room. The control room at the Collectorate can be accessed by dialling 0891-2590102 or 0891-2590100.