District administration puts in all efforts for Yoga Day fete

Visakhapatnam: District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad informed that private vehicles will not be allowed across the Beach Road on International Yoga Day (IYD) to be celebrated on June 21.

Speaking at a meeting with city representatives here on Sunday on the arrangements made for the IYD celebrations, the District Collector mentioned that people would have to travel only in vehicles like buses, auto-rickshaws and other vehicles arranged by the government machinery and reach their designated place.

He instructed the officials to pay special attention to ensure all buses that leave from constituencies reach on time in the morning. MLAs and public representatives should coordinate to reach the area by the early hours of June 21, he added.

Those reaching the venue in buses and other vehicles arranged for the purpose are given clear information by the respective secretariats on where to alight the buses to reach respective areas, and where to return to board the buses after the programme gets completed. The ward secretaries are being appointed as in-charges for the buses, he informed.

Harendhira Prasad stressed that steps should be taken to ensure that a huge number of women and youth from respective wards will participate. Banners are placed on each bus, highlighting the details of the pickup and dropping points.

The Collector informed that 2,085 buses would be arranged to transport people in the district. Of them, 1,300 are RTC buses. About 800 buses will be used for transporting people in urban areas and 500 buses will be utilised for rural areas, while another 885 private buses will also be used, he added.

He announced that buses reach their respective constituencies by 2 pm on June 20.

The Collector appealed to the participants that those coming in buses should reach their allotted places by 5 am on June 21. He informed that free t-shirts and mats will be provided to all those participating in the yoga programme. The district administration is making elaborate arrangements to provide breakfast to those coming from other districts, he said.

He mentioned that the beach road up to Visalakshi Nagar will be allocated for the yoga participation of people from various parts of the city.

Harendhira Prasad stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach the venue at 6.30 am on the 21st to participate in the International Yoga Day. He informed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan will reach the city the day before.

Speaking on the occasion, west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) said that he will coordinate with leaders, activists to ensure that all the buses reach their respective areas in time.

He suggested that the transport responsibility in each constituency should be handed over to a senior official.

MLAs P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao and VMRDA chairperson MV Pranav Gopal participated in

the meeting.