District Collector is requested to facilitate all scribes with Rs 50 lakh insurance

Chittoor: Irrespective of the certification from the management's of print and electronic media, the district collector is requested to facilitate Insurance coverage to a tune of Rs.50 lakhs to all the scribes quoting the sudden demise of a video journalist at Tirupati.

The Chittoor Press club committee has submitted a memorandum to V.R.Chandra Mouli Joint Collector 2 here on Monday appealing to respond immediately in the wake of facing a lot of threats of COVID 19.

Steps should be taken to conduct swab tests to all the journalists and their family members to safeguard their health the committee stated. JC assured that he would take initiative in the regard instructing the DPRO for necessary follow up.