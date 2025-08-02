District level yoga competitions’ kick off

Kurnool: Dr Shankar Sharma was the chief guest at the inauguration of Kurnool District Yogasana Championship Competitions held at IS Outdoor Stadium.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shankar Sharma said that yoga started in India and the greatness of yoga was also explained in the Puranas. He said that students should improve their memory power by doing yoga and excel in their studies. He also said Yoga increases discipline and creates a good lifestyle.

The winners of these competitions will participate in the state level competitions in Vijayawada on August 21.

Shivraj, Prabhakar, Anjani Bhushan, Harsh Vardhan, and Ramanjaney were present