District principal judge inspects hostels in Anantapur

Anantapur: As per the instructions of the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Amaravati, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Anantapur Chairman and District Principal Judge E Bheemarao conducted a surprise inspection of the S C College Hostel, S C Girls Hostel and B C Girls Hostel on Tuesday.

During the visit, the Principal Judge enquired about the facilities and services being provided to the students. He also inspected the kitchen and food preparation areas to assess hygiene and quality.

N Rajasekhar, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Anantapur, explained the services provided by the DLSA and created awareness among students about the 1098 Child Helpline and how to use it in times of need.

Hostel wardens were also present during the inspection and interacted with the visiting officials.