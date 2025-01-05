District science fair conducted

Vijayawada: NTR district educational officer U V Subbarao here on Saturday said inventions and discoveries are very useful to the common people and urged the teachers to encourage the children to participate in the district and state-level science fairs.

The DEO on Saturday presented the awards and prizes to the winners of the district science fair organised at MK Baig VMC school, Ajit Singh Nagar.

The DEO has said former president APJ Abdul Kalam made many inventions in the defence technology and contributed his service to the nation. District Science Officer M Hussain supervised the science fair.

MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao attended the fair as the chief guest and announced that he would assist the schools to conduct such science fairs. Bonda Uma said the teachers can approach him for the help.

District Science Officer Hussain said 37 objects were presented in the individual category, 40 projects in group category and 20 objects in the teachers’ category.

Mandal educational officers D Sambasiva Rao, A Venkata Ratnam, High school HM P Venkateswara Rao, school staff and students attended the prize distribution programme.