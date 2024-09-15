  • Menu
Divis Donates Rs. 9.8 Crore to Flood Relief Efforts in Andhra Pradesh

In response to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's call for support for victims affected by the recent heavy rains and floods

In response to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's call for support for victims affected by the recent heavy rains and floods, Divis Laboratories has stepped forward with a substantial contribution of Rs. 9.8 crore to aid relief efforts in the state.

The company's CEO, Divi Kiran, presented a check for ₹5 crore to Minister Nara Lokesh during an event held in Hyderabad. In addition, Divis has committed ₹4.8 crore to the Akshayapatra Foundation, which will be used to provide meals to those displaced by the floods from the 1st to the 8th of this month.

Minister Lokesh expressed his gratitude to Divis for their generous contributions, highlighting the company’s pivotal role in supporting flood victims during this challenging time. He also thanked all donors who have heeded the Chief Minister's call, emphasizing the importance of collective action in alleviating the suffering caused by the natural disaster.

