Divi's Laboratories Helps Flood Victims in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Due to continuous heavy rains over the past two days, many areas in Vijayawada have been flooded, affecting thousands of people. With several neighborhoods submerged, many residents, including children and the elderly, are struggling without proper access to food.

To help those in need, Divi's Laboratories has quickly come forward to provide meals for over 170,000 people every day. They are working with the Hare Krishna Charitable Foundation, an affiliate of the Akshaya Patra Foundation in Andhra Pradesh, to deliver breakfast, lunch, and dinner to the flood-hit areas, following the government's directions.

The Managing Director of Divi's Laboratories announced that food is being distributed directly to the affected people from Monday onwards. Vamsadhara Das, the Andhra Pradesh State President of the Hare Krishna Charitable Foundation, thanked Divi's Laboratories for their quick and generous response during this challenging time.

Divi's Laboratories' swift action and partnership with charitable organizations show how important it is to support each other in difficult times like these.