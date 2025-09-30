Divisional-level PGRS sessions helpful to people

Kanigiri: Prakasam district collector P Raja Babu affirmed that the district administration will work with complete transparency to resolve public issues.

A special Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme was held at Kanigiri on Monday, during which the collector received petitions alongside local MLA Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy.

Addressing the media, Raja Babu emphasised that public representatives and officials must work together with the intention of serving people well.

Recognising the vast expanse of Prakasam district, the collector explained that travelling to Ongole for a weekly PGRS programme requires a five-hour journey each way from remote areas. That is why divisional-level PGRS sessions are being organised to bring services closer to citizens, building their trust and confidence, he explained.

The collector praised MLA Ugranarasimha Reddy’s cooperation in organising the Kanigiri Revenue Division PGRS, noting that 814 petitions were registered. He revealed that 60 to 70 percent of the petitions concerned revenue related issues, which will be specially reviewed with the joint collector and revenue officials.

Kanigiri Municipal Chairman Abdul Gafoor, District Revenue Officer Chinna Obulesu, RDO Keshavardhan Reddy, and other officials participated in the programme.