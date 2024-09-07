Divya Darshan tokens at Alipiri footpath soon: TTD EO

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao announced that issuing of Divya Darshan tokens at Alipiri Footpath will be resumed soon. His response came during the monthly ‘Dial your EO’ programme held at Annamaiah Bhavan on Friday, when a pilgrim caller sought him to reconsider starting Divya Darshan tokens.

A total of 20 callers from various States called the EO in this live phone-in programme and gave suggestions. Besides giving their feedback, Srivari devotees also lauded the TTD EO for improving quality and deliciousness of Srivari Laddu Prasadam as well Annaprasadam being served to the pilgrims.

Responding to a devotee, who sought the EO to consider a separate line for challenged persons at Anna Prasadam complex, the EO said he will loom into the possibility. Another caller Ramesh Babu of Visakhapatnam suggested setting up of a counter for taking accommodation at Srivari Mettu instead of going to CRO, to which the EO replied the suggestion will be reviewed.

Replying to Raghavendra, the EO said TTD is getting 23 varieties of vegetables every day for Annaprasadam and different menus are being served to the devotees.

While a few devotees lauded the EO for bringing reforms within a short time by enhancing the taste of Prasadams and Annaprasadams besides improving the dash board with darshan and accommodation updates for the benefit of the devotees.

TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sreedhar, CE Satyanarayana and other officers were also present.