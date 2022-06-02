Divya Vani announces her resignation to TDP once again, to hold press meet

The film actress and Telugu Desam Party spokesperson Divya Vani has once again announced her resignation to the party. It is learned that she had recently posted her resignation on social media and later deleted it. In this context, she had a meeting with TDP chief Chandrababu on Wednesday night.



However, after the meeting, Divya Vani released a video saying that she would resign to TDP and added that she would elaborate on the issues raised during the meeting with Chandrababu at a media conference on Thursday morning. Divya Vani thanked the TDP elders who had supported her so far.



The resignation issue of Divya Vani has created a stir in the TDP circles. It is learnt Divya Vani expressed dissatisfaction that she was not given a chance to speak in Mahanadu. "I am resigning against the involvement of some evil forces in the party," she tweeted on Tuesday morning. She said she had announced resignation after social media reports of being suspended from the party.



However, the resignation tweet was later deleted after party sources brought it to the attention of Divya Vani that it was a fake post. Meanwhile, she announced resignation on Wednesday night after dramatic developments.