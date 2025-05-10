DLSA secretary inspects Disha One Stop Centre and Shakti Sadan at GGH

Kurnool: B Leela Venkata Seshadri, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, conducted an inspection of the Disha One Stop Centre and Shakti Sadan (Women’s Shelter Home) located within the premises of the Government General Hospital. The visit was aimed at reviewing the functioning of these pivotal institutions, which cater to the needs and welfare of women facing violence and distress.

During the course of the inspection, the Secretary meticulously examined various official registers and records maintained at both centres. He instructed the staff to ensure that all documentation is maintained systematically and in strict adherence to procedural guidelines. Emphasizing the importance of access to justice, he informed the staff and beneficiaries present that any individual facing legal issues or requiring legal assistance could avail free support by dialling the toll-free number 15100, which is dedicated to providing immediate legal aid.

Addressing the gathering, he elaborated on the provisions under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, highlighting that free legal aid is available to all eligible individuals, especially marginalized and vulnerable sections of society. He encouraged the women present to proactively seek assistance whenever necessary and assured them that legal services are their right, not a privilege.

The inspection saw active participation from the staff of both the Disha One Stop Centre and Shakti Sadan, who apprised the Secretary of their ongoing activities and challenges. The visit concluded with a reaffirmation of the District Legal Services Authority’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of women, through seamless coordination and effective delivery of services.